Campaigning in Iowa today, Robert Francis “Beto” O’Rourke was asked about climate change, and how the Green New Deal would be paid for. Put on your reading glasses and try and make sense of this:

Add it all up and it looks like a super-long version of AOC’s “you just pay for it.”

If only we could harness the power of BS.

Maybe O’Rourke will be able to come up with a more cohesive answer on how to pay to address the existential crises he says are caused by the burning of fossil fuels after he’s done passing the hat for gas money.

Seems to be working out well for him so far!

It’s hard to keep up with all the ways the Left says we’re all going to die anymore.

