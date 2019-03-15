Campaigning in Iowa today, Robert Francis “Beto” O’Rourke was asked about climate change, and how the Green New Deal would be paid for. Put on your reading glasses and try and make sense of this:

Beto O'Rourke — when asked how he'll address climate change & pay for: pic.twitter.com/8gocgTuLji — Vaughn Hillyard (@VaughnHillyard) March 15, 2019

Add it all up and it looks like a super-long version of AOC’s “you just pay for it.”

If only we could harness the power of BS.

Every Beto O'Rourke answer seems to look like this: a giant block of text that ends up saying nothing. https://t.co/3w5hVqS1ko — Robert Tracinski (@Tracinski) March 15, 2019

"Here's what I want to do to address it, and I have no idea how to pay for it" would have been much more succinct. https://t.co/F8MnX9U7vu — Cam Edwards (@CamEdwards) March 15, 2019

Maybe O’Rourke will be able to come up with a more cohesive answer on how to pay to address the existential crises he says are caused by the burning of fossil fuels after he’s done passing the hat for gas money.

Step 1: Make a video at a GASOLINE PUMP pumping GASOLINE into a large automobile and asking someone else to pay for it. https://t.co/guQ1EMtBGg — Cuffy (@CuffyMeh) March 15, 2019

Seems to be working out well for him so far!

For those of you considering Beto for president as long as he's not insane, I have bad news for you: https://t.co/3V0Cut6VLx — RBe (@RBPundit) March 15, 2019

We're gonn'a need bigger car bumpers. — Newburgh (@jamesrubyworks) March 15, 2019

Word salad full of empty nothings. — Dan Goldwasser (@dgoldwas) March 15, 2019

Translated from the original Marxian texts: "I don't have a freaking clue." https://t.co/GXG4ZxIQsT — D.W.Robinson (@_DWRobinson) March 15, 2019

20, 30, 40 years ago I was told Global Warming would kill me in 10, 12, 15, 20, 25, 30, 35, and 40 years. Now global warming can't kill me because net neutrality, tax cuts, and judge kavanagh already did. — MBC (@TOtter777) March 15, 2019

It’s hard to keep up with all the ways the Left says we’re all going to die anymore.