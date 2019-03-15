You’re well aware that New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio has expressed his opinion that there’s plenty of money in the world, but it’s just in the wrong hands. Today Comrade de Blasio was again asked his opinion of capitalism, and he again expressed a dislike of that particular system — all except for the money part. Watch:

Democrat New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio repeatedly declined to endorse capitalism when pressed by Susan Del Percio on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” instead saying that the U.S. should be “redistributing” wealth. pic.twitter.com/RTcpw3xGig — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) March 15, 2019

In other words, the part of capitalism de Blasio likes is the wealth it generates, but at that point it should be stripped from those who made it. An ironic mindset considering the city he “leads”:

What city do you think you are mayor of? https://t.co/ZlaKhYD5sd https://t.co/gyS7joj5Te — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) March 15, 2019

Maybe he’s just there because that’s where the money is.

Capitalism is the only reason there is wealth to redistribute in the first place! https://t.co/YRuYUCJgY5 — Scott Ruesterholz (@Read_N_Learn) March 15, 2019

Most commies won’t say anything good about capitalism unless you’re buying one their Che Guevara shirts. https://t.co/CGwxicAA5K — TomJefferson30 (@TomJefferson30) March 15, 2019

Like the redistribution of 850 million dollars in NYC recently. — DJC5 (@DJCannon5) March 15, 2019



