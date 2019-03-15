You’re well aware that New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio has expressed his opinion that there’s plenty of money in the world, but it’s just in the wrong hands. Today Comrade de Blasio was again asked his opinion of capitalism, and he again expressed a dislike of that particular system — all except for the money part. Watch:

In other words, the part of capitalism de Blasio likes is the wealth it generates, but at that point it should be stripped from those who made it. An ironic mindset considering the city he “leads”:

Trending

Maybe he’s just there because that’s where the money is.


***

Related:

‘Yikes’! Reports about how much taxpayer money ‘Bill de Blasio’s wife can’t account for’ are jaw-dropping

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Bill De Blasiocapitalismsocialism