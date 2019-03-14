Robert Francis “Beto” O’Rourke is now officially a Democrat candidate for president, and the National Republican Congressional Committee is all over it:

The NRCC just sent out a press release calling O'Rourke a "law-hating 'furry,'" so the 2020 campaign is off to a great start. pic.twitter.com/z86VBCBEG7 — Ramesh Ponnuru (@RameshPonnuru) March 14, 2019

It’s real, and it’s something else:

In an effort to protect her left flank, @KathleenRice just endorsed a law-hating furry for President. @BetoORourke wants to: • Tear down all border walls

• Legalize drugs

• Abolish ICE Not a good message to send to #NY04 voters!https://t.co/fRHzwLv2MY pic.twitter.com/2YqujH1OLR — NRCC (@NRCC) March 14, 2019

Well, there it is!

2020 will be 2016 on crack https://t.co/fTX8YdfjEF — Isa Sheikh (@ThatIsaSheikh) March 14, 2019

2020 is gonna be LIIIITTTTTT AF https://t.co/8DK2iD0Xsc — Emily Zanotti (@emzanotti) March 14, 2019

Confirmed!

@ComfortablySmug runs the NRCC now? — Jamie Carroll (@thejfc) March 14, 2019

That’s hilarious 😂😂 — Perpetual Youth Is Salvation (@hahntology) March 14, 2019

LOL.