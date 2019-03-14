A 2017 Washington Post profile of Mike and Karen Pence contained this passage:

In 2002, Mike Pence told the Hill that he never eats alone with a woman other than his wife and that he won’t attend events featuring alcohol without her by his side, either.

That has led to Democrat presidential candidate Kamala Harris saying things like this:

.@KamalaHarris on Pence: I disagree when he suggests it's not possible to have meetings with women alone by himself. I think that's ridiculous, the idea that you would deny a professional woman the opportunity to have a meeting with the VP is outrageous. #AMR — Andrea Mitchell (@mitchellreports) March 14, 2019

Mike Pence’s press secretary, Alyssa Farah, fired back after Harris’ attempted slam:

Hi, @SenKamalaHarris: I’m a female Senior Advisor to Mike Pence & am wondering why you are repeating this false claim? He’s elevated women to positions of leadership throughout his career & relies on their advice & counsel. Get your facts straight. https://t.co/oCTHKQpcdn — Alyssa Farah (@VPPressSec) March 14, 2019

Ouch!

Yes…the VP didn’t say he never meets with women. He said he doesn’t dine alone with women. That’s a big difference. There are plenty of other ways to meet and network. In this era of MeToo I think it’s smart and refreshing. — Karen Boruff (@kmboruff) March 14, 2019

But we certainly haven’t seen the last of Dem candidates trying to make people believe that all women around the VP’s office are required to be cloaked in “Handmaid’s Tale” garb.

While you Kamala where at the highest level of the judicial system in CA there were payoffs of sexual harassment claims. I think VP Pence erring on the side of caution is commendable. His behavior is not to slow a women’s advancement. Kamala look to thy self first. — Scott Larsen (@zebra3V1) March 14, 2019

Harris should definitely sit this one out, but she won’t.