A 2017 Washington Post profile of Mike and Karen Pence contained this passage:

In 2002, Mike Pence told the Hill that he never eats alone with a woman other than his wife and that he won’t attend events featuring alcohol without her by his side, either.

That has led to Democrat presidential candidate Kamala Harris saying things like this:

Mike Pence’s press secretary, Alyssa Farah, fired back after Harris’ attempted slam:

Ouch!

But we certainly haven’t seen the last of Dem candidates trying to make people believe that all women around the VP’s office are required to be cloaked in “Handmaid’s Tale” garb.

Harris should definitely sit this one out, but she won’t.

