Rhode Island Democrat Rep. David Cicilline recently expressed his longing for a certain former president:
I miss @BarackObama.
— David Cicilline (@davidcicilline) March 10, 2019
Is that so? In that case…
I miss my doctor. https://t.co/eePsOKyHTg
— EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) March 13, 2019
OOF!
I miss my doctor and my effective, affordable health insurance plan.
— Matthew (@Matthew__USA) March 13, 2019
I miss my doctor and my insurance plan.
— Sam Burnham (@C_SamBurnham) March 11, 2019
I miss my healthcare plan
— Tif 🕆 💕🙏🏼 (@simplyorganicT) March 13, 2019
So it looks like there are a lot of people missing things as a result of the Obama presidency. Or not missing things as it were:
The American Economy doesn’t. https://t.co/koWtm2JCwB
— Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) March 11, 2019