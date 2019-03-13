Former U.N. Ambassador Samantha Power has connected dots between the tragic crash of an Ethiopian Airlines plane and President Trump, at least as far as top Google search results go:

Flying to California this am, I typed the words, “Does JetBlue have…” & what popped up on Google was “737 Max.” People scared. What a dismal state of affairs that we don’t trust criteria by which Trump admin making decisions on fleet. Trump’s whims, investments, or safety? — Samantha Power (@SamanthaJPower) March 13, 2019

Oh really? Well, maybe not really:

Why is White House even involved in this? Any pressure or engagement from WH to FAA seems highly questionable. — 🇺🇸 Jon B. “Globalist” Wolfsthal (@JBWolfsthal) March 13, 2019

WH shouldn’t be involved. My point is only that — given overt WH interference in DOJ investigations and so much else where WH shouldn’t be involved — trust gone. — Samantha Power (@SamanthaJPower) March 13, 2019

With that criteria she could blame Trump for just about any scary auto-fill search result:

Flying to DC this am, I typed the words, "Unmasking, illegally leaking…" & what popped up on Google was "Samantha Power." People are still scared. https://t.co/k1AeAYB89X — Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) March 13, 2019

Looking for food this am, I typed the words, “Does iHop have…” & what popped up on Google was “Hope.” People scared. What a dismal state of affairs that we don’t trust criteria by which Trump admin making decisions on breakdast. https://t.co/vsZYYy2XA1 — Kate Hyde (@KateHydeNY) March 13, 2019

Some people wake up thinking; "What can I blame Trump for today? https://t.co/thbLN7Ke37 — mallen (@mallen2010) March 13, 2019

Like the previous administrations interference to protect HRC? — Paul A. Rowe (@paulandrewrowe) March 13, 2019

Obligatory:

Why are you even flying, you know, with “Green New Deal” and all that? — Eric Phillips 🇺🇸 (@EricPhillipsUSA) March 13, 2019

LOL.