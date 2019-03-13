Former U.N. Ambassador Samantha Power has connected dots between the tragic crash of an Ethiopian Airlines plane and President Trump, at least as far as top Google search results go:
Flying to California this am, I typed the words, “Does JetBlue have…” & what popped up on Google was “737 Max.” People scared. What a dismal state of affairs that we don’t trust criteria by which Trump admin making decisions on fleet. Trump’s whims, investments, or safety?
— Samantha Power (@SamanthaJPower) March 13, 2019
Oh really? Well, maybe not really:
Why is White House even involved in this? Any pressure or engagement from WH to FAA seems highly questionable.
— 🇺🇸 Jon B. “Globalist” Wolfsthal (@JBWolfsthal) March 13, 2019
WH shouldn’t be involved. My point is only that — given overt WH interference in DOJ investigations and so much else where WH shouldn’t be involved — trust gone.
— Samantha Power (@SamanthaJPower) March 13, 2019
With that criteria she could blame Trump for just about any scary auto-fill search result:
Flying to DC this am, I typed the words, "Unmasking, illegally leaking…" & what popped up on Google was "Samantha Power."
People are still scared. https://t.co/k1AeAYB89X
— Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) March 13, 2019
Looking for food this am, I typed the words, “Does iHop have…” & what popped up on Google was “Hope.” People scared. What a dismal state of affairs that we don’t trust criteria by which Trump admin making decisions on breakdast. https://t.co/vsZYYy2XA1
— Kate Hyde (@KateHydeNY) March 13, 2019
Some people wake up thinking; "What can I blame Trump for today? https://t.co/thbLN7Ke37
— mallen (@mallen2010) March 13, 2019
Like the previous administrations interference to protect HRC?
— Paul A. Rowe (@paulandrewrowe) March 13, 2019
Obligatory:
Why are you even flying, you know, with “Green New Deal” and all that?
— Eric Phillips 🇺🇸 (@EricPhillipsUSA) March 13, 2019
LOL.