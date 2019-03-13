The 2016 election is over Hillary Clinton, but that doesn’t mean Hillary Clinton is over the 2016 election:

Nice try, Hillary, but Katie Pavlich has your number (which is in the neighborhood of $1 billion for the last election):

Hillary Clinton whining about money in politics is next-level shameless. But while she’s at it maybe Clinton should make it mandatory for Democrat candidates to campaign in Wisconsin. It’s the only way to be sure!

That’s an affirmative!

