The 2016 election is over Hillary Clinton, but that doesn’t mean Hillary Clinton is over the 2016 election:

To fix our broken democracy, we need automatic voter registration, early voting for everyone, and less money in politics. The House passed the #ForThePeopleAct to make those changes. Now it's up to the Senate. Ask your senators to co-sponsor the bill: https://t.co/mgeoksChQz — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) March 13, 2019

Nice try, Hillary, but Katie Pavlich has your number (which is in the neighborhood of $1 billion for the last election):

1) You out spent Trump 2:1 in 2016 and still lost 2) Voting is a choice, not voting is also a choice, forced voter registration is an infringement on someone’s freedom not to participate and it’s wrong https://t.co/K1fj80Yu2w — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) March 13, 2019

Hillary Clinton whining about money in politics is next-level shameless. But while she’s at it maybe Clinton should make it mandatory for Democrat candidates to campaign in Wisconsin. It’s the only way to be sure!

She is still so mad. @HillaryClinton — My 🇮🇱 Favorite 🇺🇸 Flag (@2FunnyNot2Say) March 13, 2019

That’s an affirmative!