As we told you earlier, Nancy Pelosi had a major buzzkill for Democrats hoping for the House to impeach President Trump:

Uh oh! What Nancy Pelosi said about Trump and impeachment is GUARANTEED to spark a Resistance meltdown https://t.co/lnuj1TnuRR — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) March 11, 2019

Billionaire Dem mega-donor Tom Steyer is among those who are NOT happy about it:

NEW: Tom Steyer responds to Pelosi on impeachment: "Is defending our legal system 'worth it?' Is holding the President accountable for his crimes and cover-ups 'worth it?' Is doing what’s right 'worth it?'" https://t.co/bQcQcTsaUC pic.twitter.com/Fx9E5gc054 — Evan McMurry (@evanmcmurry) March 11, 2019

NEW: Billionaire liberal activist Tom Steyer responds: "Is defending our legal system 'worth it?' Is holding the President accountable for his crimes and cover-ups 'worth it?' Is doing what’s right 'worth it?'" https://t.co/dplipIBFnW pic.twitter.com/ZJdNpR6xyu — ABC News (@ABC) March 11, 2019

It just keeps getting more interesting.

That’s code for.. we have no reason to impeach him — Lumby (@LombardZach) March 11, 2019

Perhaps another source of Steyer’s frustration is that he’s spent millions of dollars on his impeachment crusade.