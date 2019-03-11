As we told you earlier, Nancy Pelosi had a major buzzkill for Democrats hoping for the House to impeach President Trump:

Billionaire Dem mega-donor Tom Steyer is among those who are NOT happy about it:

It just keeps getting more interesting.

Perhaps another source of Steyer’s frustration is that he’s spent millions of dollars on his impeachment crusade.

