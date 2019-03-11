Senator and presidential candidate Bernie Sanders wants everybody to know that man-made climate change poses an immediate danger to the lives of everybody on the planet, and to reiterate just how imminent the threat is, Sanders reminded everybody that he was saying the same thing 30 years ago:

And he thinks that’s helpful to his “cause”?

Does Bernie realize that he called out a lot of BS on his own side with that reminder?

Sanders was quite helpful, just maybe not in the way he thinks.

And it’s no doubt going to get even longer.

