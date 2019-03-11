Senator and presidential candidate Bernie Sanders wants everybody to know that man-made climate change poses an immediate danger to the lives of everybody on the planet, and to reiterate just how imminent the threat is, Sanders reminded everybody that he was saying the same thing 30 years ago:

Climate change is the existential crisis of our time. Why isn't this something we talk about on the news every day? pic.twitter.com/O8t0Zsa3ZR — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) March 11, 2019

And he thinks that’s helpful to his “cause”?

When you've been making the same 'ten years to act' claim for 30 years and you want everyone to know it https://t.co/ompCn9WnEc — Curtis Woodard (@curtinsea) March 11, 2019

Does Bernie realize that he called out a lot of BS on his own side with that reminder?

Apparently climate change has been an emergency since before I was born. Guess it's a miracle I'm still alive…. — Jake Porter (@jakeaporter) March 11, 2019

We don't talk about that on the news every day because it's obviously complete and utter BS. Thanks for asking! https://t.co/s4iT33YYFi — Tom Nelson (@tan123) March 11, 2019

These people are amazing. Other people have gotten things done since 1989. He's loudly advertising how ineffective he is. He's got the same tools as anyone else who has accomplished something difficult in this time. They don't view failure as a negative. https://t.co/a2i3f4J8ZY — Daddy Stingray (@DaddyStingray) March 11, 2019

Sanders was quite helpful, just maybe not in the way he thinks.

You said that in 1989 eh… weird. https://t.co/hIo8avk2ft — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) March 11, 2019

I said 30 years ago that this is an existential crisis and we have no time to waste. — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) March 11, 2019

Longest

Existential crisis

Ever. — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) March 11, 2019

And it’s no doubt going to get even longer.