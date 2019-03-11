As we told you over the weekend, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez took aim at “irredeemable” capitalism during comments at SXSW.

AOC misquotes Bill Gates during SXSW speech on workplace automation, says capitalism is 'irredeemable' https://t.co/jWA64aK5X8 — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) March 11, 2019

Democrat Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez blasts capitalism as an 'irredeemable' system, during a speech at SXSW https://t.co/UC1SLshKhG — Bloomberg Politics (@bpolitics) March 10, 2019

People have spotted some serious irony in AOC receiving adoring applause for her criticism of capitalism, especially considering where the comments were delivered:

I don't think I could come up with something funnier than Olestra-Cortez complaining about capitalism at a place like SXSW. — Sarah (@mamaswati) March 10, 2019

Right? You can’t make this stuff up!

While everything going on at SXSW is fueled by capitalism. There wouldn’t be a SXSW without capitalism. — Julie Copeland (@premierlady89) March 11, 2019

Wait… what? Capitalism allowed for you to be at SXSW. This is all just word vomit. https://t.co/zW2ZJevV0M — Alyssa E. Hackbarth (@AlyssaEinDC) March 10, 2019

@AOC railing against capitalism at @sxsw which cost anywhere from $825 to $1625 just to get in! Brilliant! — Sandra (@azbrumb18) March 10, 2019

This is hilarious because without capitalism SXSW would not exist. How much did people pay to hear her say this in person? https://t.co/98YH4Pmv6Q — The Ivory Pomegranate (Debbie) (@mosesmosesmoses) March 10, 2019

Ocasio-Cortez also reserved some harsh criticism for corporations during her comments at SXSW, but she didn’t specifically mention any of the large corporations that sponsor the event:

“This speech by AOC decrying capitalism at SXSW has been brought to you by: https://t.co/I1fqTxlOWv“ https://t.co/F4mpZE8nfT — John Gerardi (@johnvgerardi) March 10, 2019





And that’s just a few.

