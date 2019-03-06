Director of Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen is testifying before the Senate Judiciary Committee today, and Sen. Dick Durbin is already serving up liberal spin at every turn. Get a load of this one:

Durbin said that violence south of the border is because of lax gun laws north of the border:

Is anything ever NOT going to be the fault of the U.S.?

Also, Eric Holder unavailable for comment:

Awkward!

