Director of Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen is testifying before the Senate Judiciary Committee today, and Sen. Dick Durbin is already serving up liberal spin at every turn. Get a load of this one:

During the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on human smuggling and illegal immigration, Dick Durbin just blamed violence in Mexico and Central America and the current border crisis on the U.S. because we don't have enough gun control. — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) March 6, 2019

Durbin said that violence south of the border is because of lax gun laws north of the border:

GAO found 70% of crime guns seized in Mexico & traced by ATF originated in the US. But CBP says it only conducts outbound inspections “when resources permit.” Why on earth doesn’t the President request more resources to stop the iron river of guns arming cartels to the teeth? — Senator Dick Durbin (@SenatorDurbin) March 6, 2019

Is anything ever NOT going to be the fault of the U.S.?

I'm sure the cartels are all just victims in this. — Hey Bartender! (@Seabee201) March 6, 2019

Oh yeah, that makes sense. Let's limit guns here so they can kill us more easily. He needs to go peddle his lunacy somewhere else. https://t.co/1SBEYXt80D — Tori Hart ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@ToriHart4) March 6, 2019

That's quite a stretch he's got there https://t.co/hsYc9xLU0G — Nina Bookout (@NDBook96) March 6, 2019

Throw it all against the wall and see what sticks. — laurie mcdaniel (@lmcdaniel64) March 6, 2019

Also, Eric Holder unavailable for comment:

sort of surprised you're going here https://t.co/GSHYIXpiSP — Bill Baar (@BillBaar) March 6, 2019

There is likely no way to verify this number but it would seem that Fast & Furious was way more successful than anyone knew if these numbers do hold up. No scandal under Obama? Yeah right. https://t.co/9d8mCzGPvD — HuntinHippy Bookmite (@HuntinHippy) March 6, 2019

Awkward!