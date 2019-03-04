Shortly after Rep. Ocasio-Cortez’s FAQ was made public (the one they’ve spent subsequent days desperately trying to reel back in), Hawaii Sen. Mazie Hirono remarked, in response to one stated goal of eliminating air travel, that it “would be pretty hard for Hawaii.” And with it, that sound you’re now hearing is Hirono backpedaling and trying to put the “crazy” label on opponents of the GND. Also notice in the clip below how Mitchell provides some “I think you were joking” cover up front:

Democrat Senator Mazie Hirono defended the Green New Deal on MSNBC, telling Andrea Mitchell that opposing the $93 trillion Green New Deal is actually “a crazy position,” not eliminating plane travel. pic.twitter.com/6y81xCyxQX — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) March 4, 2019

Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-HI) suggests that eliminating plane travel is not crazy, but that opposing the $93 trillion Green New Deal is the “crazy position”pic.twitter.com/zsqcjMkZcZ — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) March 4, 2019

LOL! Yeah, the people who won’t sign on to something crazy are the crazy ones. *Eye roll*

Sadly no, she’s not kidding.

I'd love to see what happens to the Hawaiian economy after air travel is banned. — Ryan Sotelo (@RyBond007) March 4, 2019

California high speed rail to Hawaii.. 😅😂🤣 — Mim (@Mim16843923) March 4, 2019

The Green New Deal details are evolving so fast. All we can be sure of is the Dems in the Senate don’t want an actual vote on the resolution.