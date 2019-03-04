Back in January, President Trump served a fast food spread to Clemson Tigers players after they won the national championship game. It went over so well (with everybody except the lib Resistance) that the president did it again today for the North Dakota State football team after they won the FCS Championship.

If the Left needed more reason to dislike this, the inclusion of Chick-fil-A should do it:

Trending

That looks pretty good:

Trump should have invited Bill de Blasio just for kicks.

However, it doesn’t look pretty good to everybody.

Trump has the uncanny ability to make some lose their appetites:

Narrator: The food was NOT left untouched.

***

Related:

CLICK CLICK CLICK: Trump’s fast-food feast is making it rain over on WashingtonPost.com

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Chick-Fil-ADonald Trumpfast foodmcdonaldsWhite House