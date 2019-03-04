Back in January, President Trump served a fast food spread to Clemson Tigers players after they won the national championship game. It went over so well (with everybody except the lib Resistance) that the president did it again today for the North Dakota State football team after they won the FCS Championship.

Trump is once again serving fast food (Chick-fil-a and McDonalds) to visiting athletes at the White House. This time for the North Dakota State Bison. — Abby D. Phillip (@abbydphillip) March 4, 2019

If the Left needed more reason to dislike this, the inclusion of Chick-fil-A should do it:

My favorite White House storyline has returned, per the pool report: "Pool was escorted into State Dining Room at 12:07 where spread of french fries, chic-fil-a sandwiches and Big Macs awaited North Dakota State University Bison football team." — Jeremy Barr (@jeremymbarr) March 4, 2019

IN PHOTOS: Trump treats the North Dakota State Bison football team, the 2018 FCS champions, to a meal of Chick-Fil-A sandwiches and Big Macs at the White House pic.twitter.com/2OsBHYJhW4 — TicToc by Bloomberg (@tictoc) March 4, 2019

On the menu for the North Dakota State Bisons: Chick-fil-A and McDonald's. They're the latest championship team to visit Trump at the White House. Photo by WH pool reporter @HansNichols pic.twitter.com/5Yu5MZUhor — Geoff Bennett (@GeoffRBennett) March 4, 2019

.@realDonaldTrump served Chick-Fil-A sandwiches, fries, and Big Macs to the North Dakota State football team, per pool report. Photo from @Laura_Figueroa pic.twitter.com/mdOZelHdSb — Amber Athey (@amber_athey) March 4, 2019

That looks pretty good:

HEAVEN ON EARTH https://t.co/bhsEaRwXuF — Cameron Cawthorne (@Cam_Cawthorne) March 4, 2019

Trump did the right thing this time by including Chick-Fil-A! https://t.co/zU3lZyu5Om — Marshall A. Yates (@M_A_Yates) March 4, 2019

Trump should have invited Bill de Blasio just for kicks.

However, it doesn’t look pretty good to everybody.

Ha ha it's funny that the White House promotes unhealthy food https://t.co/fITaevdamb — Blake News (@blakehounshell) March 4, 2019

Ah yes, the classic celebratory meal of cold fast food. https://t.co/JsDtIWnQG1 — Kelly McLaughlin (@kelmclaugh) March 4, 2019

i feel like a cold chicken sandwich may hold up a little better than a cold big mac. but who wants cold fast food? https://t.co/0PFcECSBQN — Justin Gray (@grayjustin) March 4, 2019

Trump has the uncanny ability to make some lose their appetites:

Approx. 35% among men and 40% among women is obese in the US. What message is the @WhiteHouse and POTUS sending to people by organizing junk-food feasts? #publichealth #obesity https://t.co/tii7X54IB3 — Nicolas Demey (@nicolasdemey) March 4, 2019

Trump did it again man….there is just never a day where he doesn't hit a new low. https://t.co/73xNPh3da4 — Astro Black (@zigzagzulu) March 4, 2019

Yum yum, cold McDonalds and french fries. They must feel so honoured. #ImpeachTrumpNow https://t.co/163AdeOtxP — Paul Browne (@PaulUK2901) March 4, 2019

Is The Trump Foundation paying for this elaborate spread? And then getting reimbursed by Trump 2020 with a healthy mark up! Asking for a friend https://t.co/ipvAnKMWjk — Matthew Scherer (@mscherer0902) March 4, 2019

The team should leave the food UNTOUCHED! — Harold Jacman (@jacman6222) March 4, 2019

Narrator: The food was NOT left untouched.

