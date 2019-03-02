As we told you yesterday, six weeks after their original stories, the Washington Post added an editor’s note to all of its reporting on the Covington Catholic students at the March for Life in D.C. The Post’s editor’s note also states a tweet has been deleted because it erroneously stated that Native American activist Nathan Phillips fought in the Vietnam War. The Post’s belated backpedal comes in the wake of a $250 million lawsuit that has been filed by lawyers for the Covington students (which is coincidentally the same amount Jeff Bezos bought the paper for in 2013). The family of Nick Sandmann has also retained separate representation, and they don’t seem very swayed by the WaPo’s editor’s note:

I asked Nicholas Sandmann’s attorneys whether WaPo’s editors note changes the lawsuit. They said no, the note is “barely worth commenting on.” https://t.co/XwEXgjflyv — Robby Soave (@robbysoave) March 2, 2019

Via Reason:

“What The Washington Post put out is barely worth comment,” Todd McMurtry, an attorney for Sandmann, told Reason. “WaPo committed gross journalistic malpractice and cannot undo its deeds with an editor’s note that purports to correct the record over a month after it led a frenzied mob in trashing a minor’s reputation. The Sandmanns would never accept half of a half-measure from an organization that still refuses to own up to its error.”

This story is certainly far from over:

"Plus, it's behind a paywall", they added. https://t.co/JZtSDqgqi1 — John Ekdahl (@JohnEkdahl) March 2, 2019

I disagree with McMurtry's statement that WaPo's statement is barely worth comment. McMurtry should take WaPo's statement to court as their confession of malicious negligence toward Sandmann. https://t.co/CZ59ZZBRGn — Eric Hines (@EEHines) March 2, 2019

Pure speculation but would think adding the editor’s note actually strengthens their case. https://t.co/fGEQ7y2ICY — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) March 2, 2019

To be continued…