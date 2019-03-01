During a speech in Iowa, presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren was asked about her opposition to the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act. Ironically enough this was during a portion of Warren’s speech in which she mentioned the importance of providing health care to babies, which makes it even more shameless. Warren couldn’t move on fast enough:

Oh puh-leeze!

Earlier in the week Warren praised Sen. Patty Murray for “fighting for our youngest kids.” Self-awareness takes another holiday.

