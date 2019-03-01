As you’re well aware, when journalists try and sound intelligent about the topic of guns, some severe embarrassment can ensue. Here’s another such example…

It all started when a Roll Call politics reporter tweeted a story about a Capitol Police officer who left a gun in a bathroom:

As the ratio mounted, a follow-up tweet was deemed necessary the next day:

Donald Trump Jr. was among those rolling their eyes at the “will fire when the trigger is pulled” line:

And with that, another clarification was in order:

That’s still not cutting it for many:

Maybe a clarification to the clarification of the clarification is in order?

Maybe, as a general rule, journalists should educate themselves about the topics they cover, especially when it comes to guns.

