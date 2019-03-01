As you’re well aware, when journalists try and sound intelligent about the topic of guns, some severe embarrassment can ensue. Here’s another such example…

It all started when a Roll Call politics reporter tweeted a story about a Capitol Police officer who left a gun in a bathroom:

A Capitol Police officer left a gun in a bathroom… again. And not just any gun. A glock, which fires if the trigger is pulled. Big scoop from @ktullymcmanus: https://t.co/KGP2mcl0MI — Bridget Bowman (@bridgetbhc) February 28, 2019

As the ratio mounted, a follow-up tweet was deemed necessary the next day:

Clarifying that I was referring to this line in the story: "Unlike a gun with a traditional safety, a Glock will fire if the trigger is pulled — making the discovery of an unattended gun in the Capitol complex particularly concerning." — Bridget Bowman (@bridgetbhc) February 28, 2019

Donald Trump Jr. was among those rolling their eyes at the “will fire when the trigger is pulled” line:

OMG a gun that fires if the trigger is pulled!!!! I understand full well how a Glock works, I own a few, but this kind of sensationalism is why no one that actually understands guns can have a discussion with the other side. They don’t have a clue but want to make the rules. https://t.co/9bddFThv2x — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) March 1, 2019

And with that, another clarification was in order:

Hello! Replied to this but posting here as well. To clarify I was referencing this line in the story: "Unlike a gun with a traditional safety, a Glock will fire if the trigger is pulled — making the discovery of an unattended gun in the Capitol complex particularly concerning" https://t.co/Db5VFGFJxm — Bridget Bowman (@bridgetbhc) March 1, 2019

That’s still not cutting it for many:

A Glock has 3 safety aspects: a trigger safety to minimize the chance of accidental trigger pull; drop safety to prevent firing from drop or other impact; & firing pin safety to prevent travel of the firing pin without anything other than trigger pull. #TheMoreYouKnow — Claudia McCue (@claudiamccue) March 1, 2019

You tried to go for the sensationalistic hot take instead of being responsible and accurate. In a time when allegations of "FakeNews" are tossed around, you really need to be more careful and less sensationalist. — Victor Tango Kilo (@GenghisKhet) March 1, 2019

You've tried clarify this a number of times, but that line in the story is just as faulty as the perceived "misinterpretation". — Mr🇺🇸Ryan (@Ryguy_88) March 1, 2019

Maybe a clarification to the clarification of the clarification is in order?

Hahahaha. This keeps getting worse. Just stop. https://t.co/nzBd6X25kh — Giel M.V. (@GMzVll) March 1, 2019

“How do you do, fellow gun experts…” 😂https://t.co/kRUhpCo0yK — Adam Baldwin (@AdamBaldwin) March 1, 2019

Maybe, as a general rule, journalists should educate themselves about the topics they cover, especially when it comes to guns.