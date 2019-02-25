Bernie Sanders is running for president, and he’s envisioning a world where automation coexists with workers who earn living wages:

I'm running for president because we need to understand that artificial intelligence and robotics must benefit the needs of workers, not just corporate America and those who own that technology. — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) February 24, 2019

And what if a President Bernie were to determine automation wasn’t benefitting “the needs of the workers”? Regulate the robots?

How exactly are you or any President or politician qualified to define and regulate that? https://t.co/d8drvbdgAO — Drew McCoy (@_Drew_McCoy_) February 24, 2019

Fight for Fifteen has some unintended consequences — DaveinTexas (@DaveinTexas) February 24, 2019

But some might like Bernie’s method of championing for workers and a “living wage”:

Finally, the candidate she was waiting for. pic.twitter.com/yVYseE65aQ — Jim Geraghty (@jimgeraghty) February 24, 2019

So there’s one vote in the bag for Bernie!