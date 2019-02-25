Bernie Sanders is running for president, and he’s envisioning a world where automation coexists with workers who earn living wages:

And what if a President Bernie were to determine automation wasn’t benefitting “the needs of the workers”? Regulate the robots?

But some might like Bernie’s method of championing for workers and a “living wage”:

So there’s one vote in the bag for Bernie!

