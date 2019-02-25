At the U.S. Senate today, activists organized by the same group that got Dianne Feinstein in the news last week showed up in force to protest Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell:
Hundreds of young activists with @sunrisemvmt are headed to Leader Mitch McConnell’s office to confront him over the Green New Deal pic.twitter.com/hImVsu2K5h
— aída chávez (@aidachavez) February 25, 2019
Capitol police just told protesters outside of McConnell’s office to roll up their signs, giving them first warning pic.twitter.com/X8g1lDDKxE
— aída chávez (@aidachavez) February 25, 2019
.@sunrisemvmt protesters getting arrested pic.twitter.com/clr0zIKjYM
— aída chávez (@aidachavez) February 25, 2019
What gives?
Someone should tell these kids that McConnell has already agreed to put the GND up for a vote.
— Peter C Garlitz (@petgarsar) February 25, 2019
Fact check: TRUE.
Why are they protesting McConnell? He promised to give the Green New Deal a floor vote! Keep protesting the Dems who blocked it https://t.co/sGNUOIplwS
— jake (@secretaryofjake) February 25, 2019
Do they know he says he would absolutely bring it up for a vote? Maybe @McConnellPress should send out some informational fliers to them? https://t.co/gCt2sddAS9
— Kathleen McKinley (@KatMcKinley) February 25, 2019
I thought McConnell wanted this to come to a vote? What are they protesting? https://t.co/Fp7qnHSgXe
— Craig Polk (@cpolk10) February 25, 2019
And when McConnell promised to give the GND a vote, Dems flipped. But we’re guessing many have no actual idea what it is they’re protesting.
He wants to bring it to a vote; so exactly why are they dragging the kids to his office??
— Pixie 🇺🇸 SS ☕️🍾 (@pixiejss) February 25, 2019
My guess is, @senatemajldr couldn't be happier. Prolly wishes he could be there to assure this group their beloved GND is going to get a floor vote. =>> https://t.co/vHO8JSqqbW
— David M. Drucker (@DavidMDrucker) February 25, 2019
Wasn't it Lenin who coined the useful idiot phrase? On full display here https://t.co/AUU5IeovfH
— Miami Conservative (@MiamiConserv) February 25, 2019
The Left has weaponized children. https://t.co/DRH36fftZF
— Jennifer Kabbany (@JenniferKabbany) February 25, 2019
FLASHFORWARD:
Mitch McConnell tells the kids he tried putting it up for a vote and Democrats objected to it.
cc @senatemajldr https://t.co/6adK8zsH1E
— RBe (@RBPundit) February 25, 2019
Maybe that group will send another bunch of kids over to ask Sen. Feinstein about all this one more time.