At the U.S. Senate today, activists organized by the same group that got Dianne Feinstein in the news last week showed up in force to protest Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell:

Hundreds of young activists with @sunrisemvmt are headed to Leader Mitch McConnell’s office to confront him over the Green New Deal pic.twitter.com/hImVsu2K5h — aída chávez (@aidachavez) February 25, 2019

Capitol police just told protesters outside of McConnell’s office to roll up their signs, giving them first warning pic.twitter.com/X8g1lDDKxE — aída chávez (@aidachavez) February 25, 2019

What gives?

Someone should tell these kids that McConnell has already agreed to put the GND up for a vote. — Peter C Garlitz (@petgarsar) February 25, 2019

Fact check: TRUE.

Why are they protesting McConnell? He promised to give the Green New Deal a floor vote! Keep protesting the Dems who blocked it https://t.co/sGNUOIplwS — jake (@secretaryofjake) February 25, 2019

Do they know he says he would absolutely bring it up for a vote? Maybe @McConnellPress should send out some informational fliers to them? https://t.co/gCt2sddAS9 — Kathleen McKinley (@KatMcKinley) February 25, 2019

I thought McConnell wanted this to come to a vote? What are they protesting? https://t.co/Fp7qnHSgXe — Craig Polk (@cpolk10) February 25, 2019

And when McConnell promised to give the GND a vote, Dems flipped. But we’re guessing many have no actual idea what it is they’re protesting.

He wants to bring it to a vote; so exactly why are they dragging the kids to his office?? — Pixie 🇺🇸 SS ☕️🍾 (@pixiejss) February 25, 2019

My guess is, @senatemajldr couldn't be happier. Prolly wishes he could be there to assure this group their beloved GND is going to get a floor vote. =>> https://t.co/vHO8JSqqbW — David M. Drucker (@DavidMDrucker) February 25, 2019

Wasn't it Lenin who coined the useful idiot phrase? On full display here https://t.co/AUU5IeovfH — Miami Conservative (@MiamiConserv) February 25, 2019

The Left has weaponized children. https://t.co/DRH36fftZF — Jennifer Kabbany (@JenniferKabbany) February 25, 2019

FLASHFORWARD: Mitch McConnell tells the kids he tried putting it up for a vote and Democrats objected to it. cc @senatemajldr https://t.co/6adK8zsH1E — RBe (@RBPundit) February 25, 2019

Maybe that group will send another bunch of kids over to ask Sen. Feinstein about all this one more time.