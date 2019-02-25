Bernie Sanders can often be heard warning the world about the looming global catastrophe that he thinks will ensue if people don’t stop burning fossil fuels, but at the same time Sanders has been shown to use private jets for campaigning. Ex-Clinton staffers are among those calling him a hypocrite:

Ex-Clinton staffers are slamming Bernie Sanders over private jet flightshttps://t.co/9Sdo3a38iW — POLITICO (@politico) February 25, 2019

Former Obama adviser and Pod Save America co-host Dan Pfieffer defended Sanders:

This is unfair and petty. It’s pretty standard for a surrogate like Sanders to get a private plane so they can campaign more places, more quickly. https://t.co/NVOjoGXvl8 — Dan Pfeiffer (@danpfeiffer) February 25, 2019

Translation?

"It's not wrong if you're a Leftist trying to get elected" or something https://t.co/8u1AxzV1rI — Bob ن (@BobHicks_) February 25, 2019

That’s what it sounds like!

It’s the hypocrisy, I think. He’s a socialist, his followers are hyper critical of any other candidate, and he lives like the one percent. It’s relevant. — Janet Johnson (@JJohnsonLaw) February 25, 2019

Green New Deal for peasants; not wannabe Kings https://t.co/5JfujqkZ98 — CTIronman (@CTIronman) February 25, 2019

Bernie Sanders using a private plane to campaign in multiple locations: Good. CEO using a private plane to visit multiple business locations: Evil — Brad Lovett (@Brad_Lovett) February 25, 2019

The “it’s OK when WE do it” defense coming from the Left isn’t all that surprising.