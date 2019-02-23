Joe Biden has yet to announce his decision about 2020, but he seems to be setting the stage in again joining the rest of the Dems to sound the alarm about Russia:

That sure sounds different than the Joe Biden from not so many years ago:

If Biden does run he might be able to count on some of his Dem primary opponents reminding him how he (AND Obama) sounded about Russia in 2012:

When it comes to his Russia rhetoric, Biden can’t stop tripping over himself and his former boss.

Apology tour: Joe Biden admits to gathering of European policy leaders that America is ‘an embarrassment’

