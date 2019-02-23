Joe Biden has yet to announce his decision about 2020, but he seems to be setting the stage in again joining the rest of the Dems to sound the alarm about Russia:

Foreign election interference is not only a serious threat to our democratic institutions, it’s a threat to our national security. Russia and other authoritarian regimes are actively seeking to try to change outcomes of our democratic elections, and we can’t allow that to happen. https://t.co/9hFF6sHCQ5 — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) February 22, 2019

That sure sounds different than the Joe Biden from not so many years ago:

The 1980's called and want their foreign policy back…. Isn't that right Joe?? — Rodney Doss (@blackjack3247) February 23, 2019

Apparently the 80s no longer want their foreign policy back. https://t.co/v0qG9RaRTR — Chris McCall (@therealmccaw) February 22, 2019

If Biden does run he might be able to count on some of his Dem primary opponents reminding him how he (AND Obama) sounded about Russia in 2012:

VP national security speech week: Biden hails the successful "reset" of U.S.-Russia relations in 2011. http://t.co/hq5bTKCe — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) April 27, 2012

In new Obama web video Biden hits Romney's "cold war mentality" for describing Russia as top geopolitical foe: http://t.co/skGl1GGv — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) April 26, 2012

When it comes to his Russia rhetoric, Biden can’t stop tripping over himself and his former boss.

