There are many Democrats who hope that Hillary Clinton decides to make yet another run for the White House, but in the meantime, she’s reportedly offering her advice to some Dem 2020 hopefuls on the side:

Hillary Clinton continues to meet w/ 2020 Dems. She met with former Vice President Joe Biden and Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar to talk about 2020 in early February at her home in DC, a source tells CNN. Clinton has also talked w Harris, Booker, Hickenlooper, Warren & Garcetti. — Dan Merica (@merica) February 21, 2019

Will “don’t forget Wisconsin” be near the top of the advice list?

What…………for? She going to tell them to do the opposite of what she did? — Hellion 2172 (@hellion2172) February 21, 2019

“Definitely don’t go to a swing state and promise to put a lot of people there out of work” should also be among her helpful tips to Dems.

They're getting advice from Hillary so they know what not to do during this election. https://t.co/Qzah3vBtgN — BT (@back_ttys) February 21, 2019

It's sweet of Biden and Klobuchar to make Hillary feel like she's still important. — BT (@back_ttys) February 21, 2019

LOL.