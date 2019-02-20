As we told you earlier, the Chicago Police Department has confirmed that “Jussie Smollett is now officially classified as a suspect.”

In the midst of all the fast-moving details surrounding the story about the “Empire” actor, now that the case seems to be moving to the state prosecutorial level, there’s an interesting detail:

UPDATE: S.A. Kim Foxx recusal in Smollett case explainer — “Out of an abundance of caution, the decision to recuse herself was made to address potential questions of impartiality based upon familiarity with potential witnesses in the case.” per SA’s office. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/T1cm1kDd4C — Brad Edwards (@tvbrad) February 20, 2019

Rob Elgas of ABC 7 and Brad Edwards of CBS Chicago had more today:

BREAKING: Cook County S.A. Kim Foxx’s reason for recusal in Smollett investigation. ⁦@cbschicago⁩ pic.twitter.com/2DfCnA3mNe — Brad Edwards (@tvbrad) February 20, 2019

New statement from @SAKimFoxx spokeswoman: "Shortly after the incident occurred in late January, State’s Attorney Foxx had conversations with a family member of Jussie Smollett about the incident and their concerns…" 1/3 — Rob Elgas (@RobElgasABC7) February 20, 2019

More: "…and facilitated a connection to the Chicago Police Department who were investigating the incident. Based on those prior conversations and out of an abundance of caution, last week State’s Attorney Foxx decided to remove herself from the decision making…" 2/3 — Rob Elgas (@RobElgasABC7) February 20, 2019

"…in this matter and delegated it to her First Assistant Joseph Magats, a 28-year veteran prosecutor.” quote attributable to Tandra R. Simonton, Chief Communications Officer. 3/3 — Rob Elgas (@RobElgasABC7) February 20, 2019

By the way, the former State’s Attorney disagreed with Foxx’s recusal decision:

New: Former Cook County State’s Attorney Anita Alvarez chiming in On Kim Foxx’s decision to recuse herself from Jussie Smollett case. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/8qmBgZ7yEc — Charlie De Mar (@CharlieDeMar) February 20, 2019

To be continued…

