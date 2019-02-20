As we told you earlier, the Chicago Police Department has confirmed that “Jussie Smollett is now officially classified as a suspect.”

In the midst of all the fast-moving details surrounding the story about the “Empire” actor, now that the case seems to be moving to the state prosecutorial level, there’s an interesting detail:

Rob Elgas of ABC 7 and Brad Edwards of CBS Chicago had more today:

By the way, the former State’s Attorney disagreed with Foxx’s recusal decision:

To be continued…

