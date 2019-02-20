As we’ve told you previously, California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced that he was killing the high-speed rail project after finally realizing it’s a giant money pit. However, the project wasn’t axed before California accepted billions of dollars in federal grants for the project. Now, President Trump wants it back, and Newsom has said that won’t happen:

Now Newsom is calling Trump’s demand “political retribution”:

And here’s the kicker: Newsom has accused Trump of misusing/wasting taxpayer dollars:

But billions on a canceled train to nowhere isn’t misuse of taxpayer dollars?

Heaven forbid!

