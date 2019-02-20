Elizabeth Warren is off and running with the growing field of Democrats seeking that party’s nomination next year, and she’s trying to out-Resist the other Resistance Dems:

Elizabeth Warren: the security issue and emergency at the border is “fake”https://t.co/Px38HSXRiF pic.twitter.com/IZS954POwH — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 20, 2019

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) says a border wall is a “monument to hate” and that any notion of there being problems on the border is “fake” pic.twitter.com/XrwhxCFTay — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) February 20, 2019

First of all, who wants to tell her?

I mean….don't we already HAVE a lot of border wall? https://t.co/93mHJs2xx4 — Emily Zanotti (@emzanotti) February 20, 2019

A few hundred miles. It’s only the next few hundred that are apparently “hateful.” — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) February 20, 2019

I just sort of want to know at what point it becomes (or BECAME?) racist. This seems like an important thing to outline. — Emily Zanotti (@emzanotti) February 20, 2019

We’re guessing there are some “monuments to hate” that Warren doesn’t mind.

This is America’s funniest home videos worthy. I bet she has a fence, alarm, cameras, and security at her house. But we wanna have miles of border unprotected. Or protected as inneficiantly as possible — Nick montague (@nmontague22) February 20, 2019

And “fake”? Did Warren say “fake”?

She is the expert in 'fake' — RGK🔭🖖🎶📷🎬🔬👽🚀🎶🎵💋💋 (@GAMMARAYS1978) February 20, 2019

From the look of things, Warren knows she’s really going to have to swing for the fences with her rhetoric:

Warren at 9 percent in New Hampshire Democrats poll, behind Biden (28), Sanders (20) and Harris (14) https://t.co/OMikLxcYWE — David Rutz (@DavidRutz) February 20, 2019

Womp womp.