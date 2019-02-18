Last week Jussie Smollett was quite outspoken on “Good Morning America,” but as a new week begins it seems he’s not as eager to speak with Chicago police as he was with ABC’s Robin Roberts:

New statement from Smollett representative: “There are no plans for Jussie to meet with Chicago police today. Any news reports suggesting otherwise are inaccurate. Smollett's attorneys will keep dialogue going with Chicago police on his behalf. We have no further comment today.” — Rob Elgas (@RobElgasABC7) February 18, 2019

So what’s that all mean?

Something is up … courts are closed today, so my bet is that it's possible the DA office will be issuing something by end of week or convening a grand jury. Depends on how much political pressure is being brought to make this fade away. — Darleen Click (@darleenclick) February 18, 2019

Why so shy Jussie? You had said very much to say last week. https://t.co/hFKJGdCqoE — Herodotus (@Herodot03607674) February 18, 2019

In other words: He's scared to meet with police, and won't have any further lies until they can make some more up. — VanSmack Sports News© (@e_vansmack) February 18, 2019

Translation:

Jussie is looking for a rehab center till this all blows over. https://t.co/lNvzmvdV5c — Dan Perrins (@BlackBeard20096) February 18, 2019

Looks like the new “wait and see” attitude CNN seems to have discovered since this story took a turn will have to wait even longer:

As Jussie Smollett story takes a turn, reaction shifts to wait and see https://t.co/QKBsF4Aspi pic.twitter.com/fCOFjvBoEE — CNN (@CNN) February 18, 2019

THIS. Is CNN.

Update:

And here’s what the Chicago PD is saying:

CPD says “it’s certainly possible” #JussieSmollett case could go to Grand Jury but “that’s way too premature”. May be a last resort if #Smollett doesn’t voluntarily come in for questioning. CPD says #Smollett’s lawyers have given no indication he will despite several requests. — Rafer Weigel (@RaferWeigel) February 18, 2019

#CPD says any further questions regarding when #JussieSmollett might be coming in to speak to detectives should be directed to #Smollett legal team as @Chicago_Police have no idea when or if he plans to come in. — Rafer Weigel (@RaferWeigel) February 18, 2019

***

