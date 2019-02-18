Last week Jussie Smollett was quite outspoken on “Good Morning America,” but as a new week begins it seems he’s not as eager to speak with Chicago police as he was with ABC’s Robin Roberts:

So what’s that all mean?

Trending

Looks like the new “wait and see” attitude CNN seems to have discovered since this story took a turn will have to wait even longer:

THIS. Is CNN.

Update:

And here’s what the Chicago PD is saying:

***

Related:

‘Ouch’! Brian Stelter tries to pin Smollett story ‘rush to judgment’ on ‘celebrity press, activists & Twitter,’ trips HARD over CNN

Perfect! On the streets of L.A., Jussie Smollett gets the recognition he so richly deserves [pic]

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: chicago policehate crime hoaxhate crimesJussie Smollett