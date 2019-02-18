Among the speakers at this weekend’s Munich Security Conference was VP Mike Pence, who countered former veep Joe Biden’s comments to foreign leaders that America is an “embarrassment”, and Sen. Lindsey Graham liked what Pence had to say:

Great speech at the Munich Security Conference by @VP Pence. He made the case America is economically stronger, more militarily dominant, and a better partner for the world at large due to the past two years of the Trump presidency. I agree. #MSC2019https://t.co/sR7lMOJlzP — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) February 16, 2019

Former Obama deputy national security adviser Ben Rhodes decided it was a good time to chime in:

It’s past time for people to stop pretending that Lindsey Graham is a credible voice on foreign policy. https://t.co/1DUxPnPURw — Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) February 17, 2019

And with that the world had yet another nominee for induction into the “You Should Sit This One Out” Hall of Fame.

From the least credible voice on foreign policy I have seen in decades: https://t.co/1Lphnj2AN9 — Jonathan Schanzer (@JSchanzer) February 17, 2019

It’s past time to acknowledge your disastrous failure in foreign policy. You have no credibility criticizing anyone. — Shac Ron ₪ (@stuntpants) February 17, 2019

One day we will learn how this account isn’t actually Ben Rhodes, but rather a very elaborate parody account. https://t.co/bmOaVLYoCZ — Josh Perry (@MrJoshPerry) February 18, 2019

Actually, that wouldn’t be very shocking.

Did he try to buy Iran nukes with our money? https://t.co/CwVuvUoUiE — Anthony Bialy (@AnthonyBialy) February 17, 2019

Mortifying lack of self awareness 🙈 https://t.co/MU87N3LVWL — Kyle Orton (@KyleWOrton) February 17, 2019

That’s what he’s known best for!