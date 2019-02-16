It remains to be seen if Joe Biden will enter the large field of 2020 Democrat candidates for president, but he’s staying in the public eye, and at the Munich Security Conference the former veep offered up this warning about Russia:

Biden: “I’m very concerned about Russian interference in the United States of America. It’s real… unchecked, unchallenged.” #msc2019 — Josh Rogin (@joshrogin) February 16, 2019

Biden’s got to play on the Dems’ 2016 narrative, but his words don’t jibe with what he said not to many years ago:

2012 says hello. — (((Jason Epstein))) (@Southfive) February 16, 2019

It seems like only yesterday Biden (and Obama & the DNC) were mocking Mitt Romney:

Romney/Ryan warned everyone about Russian interventionism and Biden sat there in a debate giggling like an insane goofy clown & the press cheered him for it. Take your medicine. — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) February 16, 2019

In 2012, Biden sounded very different:

Biden also mocked Romney for calling Russia the United States’ primary geopolitical threat. “As my brother would say, ‘go figure,'” Biden said, drawing laughter from the audience. “Sometimes, I don’t know if it’s a slip of the tongue or a mindset he calls the Russians, Soviets.” Romney’s opposition to the latest Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty made him, in Biden’s view “one of a small group of Cold War holdovers who have never met an arms control treaty they liked.”

Maybe the MSM can confront Biden with his past comments, but we won’t hold our breath.

Funny, nobody is questioning him on this. — Brian Smith (@BVTech) February 16, 2019

Additionally, the Dems applauded wildly after Obama said this to Romney in 2012:

If Biden believes the Russia threat hasn’t been adequately dealt with maybe he can remind everybody who was in charge for the eight years leading up to early 2017.