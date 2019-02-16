The office of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez had a week of spinning (with some help from the media) after the Green New Deal FAQ backfired big time, and the Babylon Bee put it into the perfect perspective:

Carbon Footprint Of Green New Deal Reaches Dangerous Levels As Staffers Forced To Furiously Print Revised Copieshttps://t.co/Xb0Lw42Vzq pic.twitter.com/UShgDsblTY — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) February 16, 2019

Ha! If there wasn’t man-made climate change before AOC started saving the planet, maybe there will be after (especially including the 15-city tour).