As we told you yesterday, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio wasn’t happy with Rep. Ocasio-Cortez spiking the ball after Amazon canceled plans to expand in the state. However, de Blasio still puts the brunt of the blame on Amazon, and he still just can’t understand it:

Well, the good news for de Blasio (and AOC & others) is…

Trending

Bingo!

null

The good news for New York progressive politicians is that if Sarah Silverman were to ever run Amazon, maybe the deal would be back on.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Alexandria Ocasio-CortezAmazonBill De Blasio