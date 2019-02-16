As we told you yesterday, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio wasn’t happy with Rep. Ocasio-Cortez spiking the ball after Amazon canceled plans to expand in the state. However, de Blasio still puts the brunt of the blame on Amazon, and he still just can’t understand it:

Mayor Bill de Blasio on Amazon: "Instead of an actual dialogue to try and resolve those issues, we get a call… saying 'we're taking our ball and we're going home.' I've never seen anything like it." https://t.co/lF6lBh8aCp pic.twitter.com/k839ZTN37y — The Hill (@thehill) February 16, 2019

Well, the good news for de Blasio (and AOC & others) is…

"I've never seen anything like it". And if companies are even mildly intelligent, you never will again. — Rob (@bobbyrlf) February 16, 2019

Bingo!

It’s THEIR ball. If they don’t feel welcome, they can play on another court. https://t.co/RGXLfcxWeU — John Casey (@JohnWCasey885) February 16, 2019

But asking them to change the deal you already made because suddenly you feel like it is ok? https://t.co/seB5UfScGt — neontaster (@neontaster) February 16, 2019

The good news for New York progressive politicians is that if Sarah Silverman were to ever run Amazon, maybe the deal would be back on.