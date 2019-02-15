As we told you earlier, former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe’s spokesperson issued a statement in an attempt to put out some “coup” fires started with previous reports about McCabe’s interview comments:

Damage control? Andrew McCabe’s spox says ‘certain statements’ have been ‘taken out of context and misrepresented’ https://t.co/vM3thjeKx1 — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) February 15, 2019

There’s a word in there that caught the attention of Tammy Bruce:

I like how they have the word “extended” in there 😂 So if you’re w the FBI & you have normal length discussions conspiring about removing the duly elected president of the United States, that’s totally OK? https://t.co/tl601ohz8D — Tammy Bruce (@HeyTammyBruce) February 15, 2019

Bingo! The statement does appear to be very carefully worded, doesn’t it?

Right?!? And why would they be discussing that anyway? They're not a part of the Presidential Cabinet? They wouldn't have had that authority. I guess they thought they were above all that, huh? — ShannonM (@ShannonV39) February 15, 2019

Sounds like a Clinton statement. — York Hunt (@playwthyorkhunt) February 15, 2019

To be continued…