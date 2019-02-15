Remember Obamacare architect Jonathan Gruber of “stupidity of the American voter” and “lack of transparency is a huge political advantage” infamy? He’s back, and trying to help Dems spin Medicare for all. Gruber singled out Kamala Harris as somebody who was too up-front about what it all means:

Jonathan Gruber is back. What's the pride of MIT have to say? You can't make this stuff up. Q: "Does 'Medicare for All' help a Democrat run against Donald Trump in 2020 or does it hurt…?"

A: "It helps if they're vague" -Jonathan Gruber 2/14/2019https://t.co/VdxX4gCqiO — Rich Weinstein (@phillyrich1) February 15, 2019

As a reminder, this is how the far left got Obamacare passed pic.twitter.com/tTWnrtbKBo — Rich Weinstein (@phillyrich1) February 15, 2019

Here @jaketapper asks Gruber if Obama should have been "clearer." Gruber responds: "He absolutely should have been vaguer in his statement."https://t.co/392AXfCFS6 pic.twitter.com/1V6YGfQY7j — Rich Weinstein (@phillyrich1) February 15, 2019

As a reminder, here's a little video I put together several years ago where Gruber was specific yet contradictory on how to get to Single Payer. @verumserum https://t.co/YVWptJ6zIx — Rich Weinstein (@phillyrich1) February 15, 2019

If you don't remember who Jonathan Gruber is, watch this Grubergate summaryhttps://t.co/sGK1NdB2s1 — Rich Weinstein (@phillyrich1) February 15, 2019

