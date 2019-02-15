Remember Obamacare architect Jonathan Gruber of “stupidity of the American voter” and “lack of transparency is a huge political advantage” infamy? He’s back, and trying to help Dems spin Medicare for all. Gruber singled out Kamala Harris as somebody who was too up-front about what it all means:

Gruber’s dictionary wouldn’t by any chance define being “vague” as “lying,” would it?

@Phillyrich1 also had a refresher course on Gruber:

Trending

Amazing.

Gird your wallets and purses!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Jonathan Grubermedicare for allObamaCaresingle payer