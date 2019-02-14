You know CNN’s Jim Acosta well from his political beat at the White House, but he’s also a health reporter, and here’s an update on the president:

Trump has gained four pounds since his last checkup with Dr. Ronny Jackson. pic.twitter.com/hb8xQBsbJo — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) February 14, 2019

Acosta’s tweet is a “Dear Diary” for the ages:

This is just plain creepy https://t.co/No2hqGegaV — Stephen Shaw (@czechov) February 14, 2019

CNN Declares National Emergency Over Man Gaining 4 Whole Pounds — WOW https://t.co/HPumDs6jLs — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) February 14, 2019

Dear Diary! Trump has gained 4 pounds! Lol — KP (@KevinpGaOH) February 14, 2019

Dear diary,

Today was slow news day and I decided to try and fat shame @POTUS — Joe Butter (@JoeButterJr) February 14, 2019

Dear diary. Trump has gain 4 pounds since his last check up. 😂😆🤣😆😂 Hard hitting journalism. 😂😆🤣😆😂 — Jimmy D 🇺🇸 (@MyBoiJimmyD) February 14, 2019

Dear Diary…Such journalmasiming…so brave! — Chris Cundiff (@Batboy4xchamp) February 14, 2019

One final observation:

Jim’s going to miss Trump some day — Dave (@nochiefs) February 14, 2019

We don’t doubt it.