As we told you yesterday, NBC News reported that the Senate Intelligence Committee has “uncovered no direct evidence of a conspiracy between the Trump campaign and Russia.”

That caused President Trump to do a little spiking of the ball:

The Senate Intelligence Committee: THERE IS NO EVIDENCE OF COLLUSION BETWEEN THE TRUMP CAMPAIGN AND RUSSIA! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 13, 2019

Enter definitely-not-evidence-of-a-deep-state former CIA Director and Resistance leader John Brennan, who chimed in to let the Left know there’s still hope:

Senate Intel Committee is doing good work, but it does not conduct criminal investigations. It is up to Special Counsel to charge those who criminally conspired with Russia. Don’t conflate collusion, which occured, with criminal conspiracy. Stay tuned. https://t.co/I0yXofGd9I — John O. Brennan (@JohnBrennan) February 13, 2019

Investigative journalist Sharyl Attkisson is wondering something similar, and basically asking if Brennan’s hearing things from other people or just full of BS:

Is somebody leaking to the ex-CIA Director? He seems to want us to know he knows something. #BeingCagey #YouSlyDog https://t.co/t2UdpaF2h2 — Sharyl Attkisson🕵️‍♂️ (@SharylAttkisson) February 13, 2019

Because Brennan’s had his security clearance revoked, that’s an interesting question: Is he being fed inside info or just trying to remain a Resistance hero? Place your bets!

If true, and since his Clearance has been pulled…Johnny might want to step away from the keyboard. He also seems to forget FISAs can work both ways. — Dan August (@Lt_DanAugust) February 13, 2019