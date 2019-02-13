As we told you yesterday, NBC News reported that the Senate Intelligence Committee has “uncovered no direct evidence of a conspiracy between the Trump campaign and Russia.”

That caused President Trump to do a little spiking of the ball:

Enter definitely-not-evidence-of-a-deep-state former CIA Director and Resistance leader John Brennan, who chimed in to let the Left know there’s still hope:

Investigative journalist Sharyl Attkisson is wondering something similar, and basically asking if Brennan’s hearing things from other people or just full of BS:

Because Brennan’s had his security clearance revoked, that’s an interesting question: Is he being fed inside info or just trying to remain a Resistance hero? Place your bets!

