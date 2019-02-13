One of the main people behind the proposed Green New Deal, Rep. Ocasio-Cortez, continues to sound the alarm in an attempt to get everybody to panic:

We are already feeling the early nightmares of climate crisis, & the GOP is doing nothing to stop it – as they have for years. I’ve been reading docs all week about how much people knew about climate + when. They knew early. & Their goal has been to sow doubt this entire time. https://t.co/6YjVuKoevZ — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 13, 2019

Timing is everything, isn’t it?

Note: she's blaming Republicans, on the day @GavinNewsom canceled high-speed rail in California. Is he "trying to sow doubt" or just save money for other things? You know, like that health care they want to give illegal aliens? Money doesn't grow on trees, even in California. https://t.co/lNY0VI7EKc — Joel B. Pollak (@joelpollak) February 13, 2019

The day Newsom canceled high-speed rail in California, and Dem Sen. Ed Markey was triggered by Mitch McConnell having the audacity to say he’d old a vote on AOC and Markey’s own proposal:

So how about a "thank you" to Mitch McConnell for bringing this much-needed solution to our environmental crisis (and also a complete overhaul of our entire government into one of socialist control and unchecked currency hyperinflation) to a floor vote? You're welcome. pic.twitter.com/kLrkCmBd2b — Rosco Roberts (@RoscoRoberts1) February 13, 2019

Sen. Markey accused McConnell of trying to “sabotage” the Green New Deal by simply saying he’d bring it to the Senate for an up or down vote. In reality, maybe AOC should be saying something like this:

Thank you @senatemajldr for taking quick action on The Green New Deal despite Democratic obstruction. https://t.co/whO3jSHe01 — Jonah Goldberg (@JonahNRO) February 13, 2019

LOL.