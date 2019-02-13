Having solved all other problems, the Los Angeles City Council has set its sights on law-abiding people who dare to be affiliated in any way with an organization that supports the 2nd Amendment:

Incredible:

For the people who run a sanctuary city, law-abiding citizens who are affiliated with the NRA are the real problems:

L.A. progressives in city government sure do have their priorities!

Satire dies on a daily basis.

