Having solved all other problems, the Los Angeles City Council has set its sights on law-abiding people who dare to be affiliated in any way with an organization that supports the 2nd Amendment:

JUST IN: Los Angeles passes law requiring companies to disclose NRA ties if they want city contracts https://t.co/ujwDJKlFvV pic.twitter.com/vlZMvM1Qyt — The Hill (@thehill) February 13, 2019

The L.A. City Council passed an ordinance requiring companies that have contracts with the city to disclose whether they have ties to the National Rifle Association, already prompting threats of a lawsuit. https://t.co/MyhVYQaR8z — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) February 13, 2019

Los Angeles has a law forbidding employers from asking a prospective employee about any criminal history, but will now demand to know if any potential contractors are card-carrying NRA members. https://t.co/4fsJ2QJqe1 — Cam Edwards (@CamEdwards) February 13, 2019

For the people who run a sanctuary city, law-abiding citizens who are affiliated with the NRA are the real problems:

They are also not allowed to ask accused criminals about their immigration status. — Stacey (@ScotsFyre) February 13, 2019

