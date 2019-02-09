Reporters questions to Democrats and others about the accusations against Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax have often been met by “no comment” or the occasional “distracted by a fake phone call” trick. Recently, Rep. Ocasio-Cortez was asked about the accusations and she obviously did not want to answer:

Ocasio-Cortez is asked about the sex assault allegations against Virginia Democrat Justin Fairfax, she responds by saying she doesn't know anything about it When Kavanaugh was accused, AOC was on it in under 24 hours Fairfax allegation has been out for a week, AOC won't comment pic.twitter.com/YC57MEsTOq — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) February 8, 2019

A White House reporter for Quartz didn’t like that brand of journalism:

This of a male @realDailyWire reporter aggressively hounding AOC in a Congress basement as she says she is trying to go somewhere (on a topic that she has nothing to do with) is creepy and unsettling, and a bad look for the press. https://t.co/aGdMjpwtU6 — Heather Timmons (@HeathaT) February 9, 2019

First off, just to clear something up:

Lol! That’s not Ryan and that’s definitely not hounding. — Samantha Sullivan (@SamElizabethan) February 9, 2019

Hi Heather, That is not me in the video. I've never even traveled to Washington, D.C. The fact that you would assume that is me is, as you say, "a bad look for the press" The video was taken by a PAC: https://t.co/PZWZ8mrUXp https://t.co/s9xrmwBgrN — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) February 9, 2019

And, as you might have imagined, many had opinions on this:

Don't question Members of Congress. https://t.co/WuDNn4kAfl — Nathan, son of Robert (@NathanWurtzel) February 9, 2019

Read this and know that this is how the majority of the press thinks. This is how the press handles Dems. https://t.co/Tgz87qPb2D — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) February 9, 2019

I'm fairly sure you don't have the awareness to realize YOU'RE being sexist here. The implication is that a female politician doesn't have ability to navigate the press like a male colleague would. https://t.co/Fwihtd0bWN — AngryRichRadio (@AngryRichRadio) February 9, 2019

How is it a "bad look for the press" to follow a congresswoman in a public venue and ask her questions? This is standard on the Hill, is it not? https://t.co/kADv7aP1je — Ken Shepherd 🐢🏀 (18-6) (@KenShepherd) February 9, 2019

"YOU GUYS, WE CAN'T TREAT WOMEN THE SAME WAY WE TREAT MEN" – 2019 feminism https://t.co/v6lwIYDG5v — Chris G (@ChrisGTwoAgain) February 9, 2019

So female activists aggressively hounding a male US Senator in an elevator was righteous because abortion but a male journo chasing down a Congresswoman to get an answer to a question is misogyny or something. Stop with the double standards. It's a really bad look for women. https://t.co/sOjWLxWyv9 — Sister Toldjah 🤔 (@sistertoldjah) February 9, 2019

"reporter" who has never heard of sam donaldson https://t.co/f6QNJSZayJ — Just Karl (@justkarl) February 9, 2019

Asking members of Congress questions as they walk through the halls of buildings on Capitol Hill is the most commonplace thing ever and is an essential media practice for holding our elected representatives accountable https://t.co/Jo8N1l8WK2 — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) February 9, 2019

But it’s ok to basically falsely imprison a congressman if you’re a woke female? Is that where we’re at? #hypocrisyisabadlook — KB (@TheKBTweets) February 9, 2019

Let me get this straight: the press shouldn’t scrutinize and criticize elected officials if they’re women? Way to advance the feminist cause, Heather…🙄 — Henry (@HMSPitts) February 9, 2019

To a large extent it must be comforting to Ocasio-Cortez to know that much of the press has her back.