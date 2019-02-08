The calls for Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam continue to increase. However, instead of resigning, Northam has vowed to educate himself, and Democrat U.S. Rep. Al Green is now saying there’s only one way to get Northam out of office, and that’s… impeaching Trump? Yep:

When we allow bigotry to infect the body politic with impunity at the highest level, other levels will expect impunity for their bigotry. Gov. Northam’s refusal to resign for his bigotry is a symptom. Failure to act on Pres. Trump’s bigotry is the problem. #ImpeachmentIsNotDead — Congressman Al Green (@RepAlGreen) February 7, 2019

.@RepAlGreen: Virginia’s blackface incidents highlight "imperative to impeach" … Trump. "How can we demand with any degree of credibility that the governor resign? We have to start at the top. This level of bigotry is trickling down." pic.twitter.com/WEneKxnlSf — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) February 8, 2019

Virginia Democrat once wore blackface and is facing calls to resign? Blame Trump! Makes sense under the current TDS conditions.

"We need to impeach the President because Democrats can't stop dressing in blackface! REEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEE" https://t.co/MhfLHioWMf — Quite Frankly (@PoliticalOrgy) February 8, 2019

I'm pretty sure the Governor of Virginia doesn't work under the President. — InTheRightColumn (@TheRightColumn) February 8, 2019

Wait wait wait… did you just compare trump to this? Good god almighty, you might have the worst case of TDS to date. — Richie Cheese (@PickleRickSlic1) February 8, 2019

Or at least tied for the worst case with many others.