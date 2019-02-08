The calls for Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam continue to increase. However, instead of resigning, Northam has vowed to educate himself, and Democrat U.S. Rep. Al Green is now saying there’s only one way to get Northam out of office, and that’s… impeaching Trump? Yep:

Virginia Democrat once wore blackface and is facing calls to resign? Blame Trump! Makes sense under the current TDS conditions.

Or at least tied for the worst case with many others.

