On Thursday, Nancy Pelosi was asked about the so-called “Green New Deal” backed by Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and others (including the early 2020 Dem presidential field), and the House Speaker obviously didn’t want to commit to anything:

.@SpeakerPelosi on the #GreenNewDeal: “It will be one of several or maybe many suggestions that we receive,” Pelosi told us. “The green dream or whatever they call it, nobody knows what it is, but they’re for it right?” W/ @sarahnferris @BresPoliticohttps://t.co/tj9uxwhnlp — Heather Caygle (@heatherscope) February 7, 2019

But, as Sen. Hyde-Smith pointed out, don’t take Pelosi’s dismissal as a sign of anything, considering past performance:

Better watch out. Not knowing what’s in something has never stopped them before. https://t.co/JBZQhOn1kE — U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith (@SenHydeSmith) February 7, 2019

Bingo! “We have to pass it to find out what’s in it” is still seared into everybody’s memory.

Remember Obamacare whipped through congress, with a fraction of time to read it if at all & Pelosi said just pass it then you can read it. — PolHistMaven (@PolHistMaven) February 7, 2019

To be fair, I heard that Pelosi finally got around to reading the Affordable Care Act the other night, during the #SOTU. pic.twitter.com/eIK9mBSqZ6 — SilverLake Surfer (@SL_Surfer) February 7, 2019

Better late than never!

***

