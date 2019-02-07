On Thursday, Nancy Pelosi was asked about the so-called “Green New Deal” backed by Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and others (including the early 2020 Dem presidential field), and the House Speaker obviously didn’t want to commit to anything:

But, as Sen. Hyde-Smith pointed out, don’t take Pelosi’s dismissal as a sign of anything, considering past performance:

Bingo! “We have to pass it to find out what’s in it” is still seared into everybody’s memory.

Better late than never!

