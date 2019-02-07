Everybody was talking about Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s Green New Deal Thursday, including AOC. However, it had to be asked if the super-ambitious plan would require massive government intrusion into what would be formerly known as the private sector, and Ocasio-Cortez answered that a couple different ways in a span of half a day. Watch:

.@AOC literally less than 12 hours apart pic.twitter.com/HqCCITh4Tu — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) February 8, 2019

Hey, when a compliment is due, who are conservatives to hold back?

Right? Very impressive.

Hilarious. This requires massive government intervention?

AOC: "It does! I have no problem saying that" Also, AOC: "One way that the right does try to mischaracterize what we are doing as if it is some kind of massive government takeover" https://t.co/gchykt35xW — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) February 8, 2019

You’ll get whiplash watching this. https://t.co/VK71nXdzV7 — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) February 8, 2019

AOC is really savvy on social media when she has time to think things through. In interviews, however… 😂 https://t.co/jFXWbyhtWA — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) February 8, 2019

Ocasio-Cortez defenders are trying to point out that a government “takeover” is much different than government “intervention,” but given the scope of AOC’s plan, is there ANY doubt about what would be required to make it happen — or at least try to make it happen?