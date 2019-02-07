Everybody was talking about Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s Green New Deal Thursday, including AOC. However, it had to be asked if the super-ambitious plan would require massive government intrusion into what would be formerly known as the private sector, and Ocasio-Cortez answered that a couple different ways in a span of half a day. Watch:

Hey, when a compliment is due, who are conservatives to hold back?

Right? Very impressive.

Ocasio-Cortez defenders are trying to point out that a government “takeover” is much different than government “intervention,” but given the scope of AOC’s plan, is there ANY doubt about what would be required to make it happen — or at least try to make it happen?

