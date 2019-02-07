Much has been said today about the Green New Deal being pursued by progressives in Congress like Rep. Ocasio-Cortez. Now on to the topic of return on investment, according to AOC’s projections:

Ocasio-Cortez to NPR: "For every $1 invested in infrastructure we get $6 back." — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) February 7, 2019

Wow! Isn’t that something?

In that case, Ocasio-Cortez should be 100 percent behind Trump on one issue in particular:

The wall will pay for itself https://t.co/diC2dNz3Un — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) February 7, 2019

By that math let’s get 30 billion back by building a wall — american dad (@dadbodSINCE2009) February 7, 2019

Wow, that “math” sure was helpful to Trump’s pitch for the wall. However, we know that AOC doesn’t much care for skeptics, especially in the climate change area, but many others aren’t willing to take her claim at face value:

Common Core has been a colossal failure. Exhibit 5,436,987. — Jesika Land (@jesikaland2002) February 7, 2019

Bernie Madoff never promised those kind of returns! https://t.co/motWL8v5oI — Steve Robinson (@BigSteve207) February 7, 2019

I'm sure all the brave firefighters are bravely fact-checking this asshattery in the most rigorous and brave manner possible. https://t.co/YjY5QD7p4C — Patrick (@StPatrick_TN) February 7, 2019

This is what I tell my credit card company about my dining out https://t.co/S41fJjKhFd — Michael Watson (@MichaelWatsonDC) February 7, 2019

Ponzi's eyes are misting up. https://t.co/ebyoT1HB9r — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) February 7, 2019

That kind of promised ROI has definitely got the look and feel of a chain letter pyramid sham of some sort.