President Trump has nominated Neomi Rao to sit on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit. Rao would fill the seat vacated by Brett Kavanaugh when he left for the Supreme Court. Democrat Sen. Pat Leahy has expressed concerns:

Law professor Jonathan Adler asked a question involving a certain Supreme Court justice:

Leahy attempted to clarify this way:

Trending

However, in opposing Rao, Leahy proved that he has a double standard for what constitutes a “qualified” nominee as well as a memory that doesn’t conform to reality:

Pass that popcorn!

And what have we learned from all this?

LOL.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Elena KaganJonathan AdlerSen. Pat Leahy