President Trump has nominated Neomi Rao to sit on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit. Rao would fill the seat vacated by Brett Kavanaugh when he left for the Supreme Court. Democrat Sen. Pat Leahy has expressed concerns:

@SenatorLeahy: Do you understand why some may be concerned about someone sitting on a federal court, hearing appeals… if that person has never tried a case in front of a state court or court of appeals? #RejectRao #CourtsMatter pic.twitter.com/sbfxYSL2me — PFAW (@peoplefor) February 5, 2019

Law professor Jonathan Adler asked a question involving a certain Supreme Court justice:

Is Senator Leahy disavowing his support for Elena Kagan? https://t.co/GiCTfWoBPH — Jonathan H. Adler (@jadler1969) February 5, 2019

Leahy attempted to clarify this way:

Actually, I raised concerns that Ms. Rao has never practiced law before a trial court, appellate court, fed. court, state court or admin. court. I did not criticize her lack of judicial exp. And for the record, Elena Kagan spent 15 mos. arguing in front of SCOTUS before her nom. https://t.co/TTIrJ8wAef — Sen. Patrick Leahy (@SenatorLeahy) February 6, 2019

However, in opposing Rao, Leahy proved that he has a double standard for what constitutes a “qualified” nominee as well as a memory that doesn’t conform to reality:

Not before her nomination to the DC Circuit. — Jonathan H. Adler (@jadler1969) February 6, 2019

ACTUALLY, in 1999 and 2000, you said Elena Kagan was an "outstanding" and "well qualified" nominee for the D.C. Circuit, and she had no such experience (and would not be SG until many years later). https://t.co/QMzJIvHOyd — Jonathan H. Adler (@jadler1969) February 6, 2019

When nominated to the D.C. Circuit Elena Kagan had less relevant experience and a lower rating from the ABA, and yet you still said she was an "outstanding" nominee and repeatedly complained that SJC did not consider the nomination. — Jonathan H. Adler (@jadler1969) February 6, 2019

Pass that popcorn!

Not a good 2019 so far, for Dems. Just getting owned all over the place. Double standards and hypocrisy can only be glossed over for so long. https://t.co/YNu1DjIQTK — Steven Argento (@sargentoart) February 6, 2019

When Senators forget their own records. https://t.co/XzpEj60AhT — Jonathan H. Adler (@jadler1969) February 6, 2019

And what have we learned from all this?

Maybe he's esoterically arguing for term or age limits for senators. — Joshua Dunn (@professordunn) February 6, 2019

LOL.