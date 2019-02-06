During Tuesday night’s State of the Union address, President Trump took aim at “ridiculous partisan investigations,” as the camera panned to Rep. Adam Schiff right on cue:

Schiff didn’t like that:

Later on, Schiff, as the new Intelligence Committee chair, was exercising his FULL AUTHORITAHH:

Did Trump goad Schiff into getting more aggressive? Who knows. But then again:

Maybe Trump was just tossing a little bait out for Schiff during the SOTU and he’s taking it. But that remains to be seen.

Perhaps Schiff will be back to that soon enough.

