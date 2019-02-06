During Tuesday night’s State of the Union address, President Trump took aim at “ridiculous partisan investigations,” as the camera panned to Rep. Adam Schiff right on cue:

President Trump says the only things that could slow down America's economy are "foolish wars, politics, or ridiculous partisan investigations" #SOTU https://t.co/EXZ8FU2DXV pic.twitter.com/TuscG8d6oc — CBS News (@CBSNews) February 6, 2019

Schiff didn’t like that:

Last night, Trump suggested that congressional oversight of his administration will hurt our economy. That’s false. But corruption will. Rooting out malfeasance is vital to our democracy and prosperity. Know what else hurts the economy? Ridiculous government shutdowns. — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) February 6, 2019

Later on, Schiff, as the new Intelligence Committee chair, was exercising his FULL AUTHORITAHH:

BREAKING: The House Intelligence Committee just voted to release all witness transcripts from our Russia investigation to the Department of Justice and Special Counsel Mueller. — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) February 6, 2019

I can understand why the idea of meaningful oversight terrifies the President. Several of his close associates are going to jail, others await trial, and criminal investigations continue. We’re going to do our job and won’t be distracted or intimidated by threats or attacks. — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) February 6, 2019

Did Trump goad Schiff into getting more aggressive? Who knows. But then again:

Important to note: In September, House Intel committee voted unanimously to make transcripts public. Hasn't happened yet. Appears Mueller already has transcripts, but fine, give them to him again. Just also fulfill commitment to release them to public. https://t.co/mVWIhEWcuw — Byron York (@ByronYork) February 6, 2019

Maybe Trump was just tossing a little bait out for Schiff during the SOTU and he’s taking it. But that remains to be seen.

A tad late @RepAdamSchiff You should have stuck to your old routine of leaking them to the press https://t.co/QhuBBaz2pc — ih8deepstate (@truthforu2020) February 6, 2019

Perhaps Schiff will be back to that soon enough.