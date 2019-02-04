President Trump will deliver his State of the Union speech to Congress tomorrow night, and Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi got out ahead of that for a little national TV time of their own (beverage warning):

It starts at the 1:45 mark if you dare watch the full clip:

Oh my.

What the .. ? — Sandy (@RightGlockMom) February 4, 2019

Who thought this was a good idea? https://t.co/VoYZvNqnTd — William J. Upton (@wupton) February 4, 2019

Jimmy Kimmel isn't going to like seeing one of his writers appear on Colbert's show. https://t.co/260dDBgi4F — BT (@back_ttys) February 4, 2019

LOL. But we’ll say this: The optics are at least better than the Chuck & Nancy show after Trump’s Oval Office speech about a month ago.

This is the state of the Democratic Party………. https://t.co/SrQgkdKG2m — Federer Fan (@federerfan1996) February 4, 2019

Team Trump might thank the House Speaker and Senate Minority Leader:

Trump gonna win 2020 in a landslide https://t.co/qLNotuBIxd — Trent Reznor Ramon (@fuzzybritches) February 4, 2019