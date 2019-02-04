Senator Elizabeth Warren is still in the preliminary stages of a possible run for president in 2020 (she has a “BIG announcement” scheduled for Feb. 9th), but Warren’s already going big when it comes to shoring up the far-Left support:

Really? Yes, really:

The Massachusetts Democrat has introduced a bill with Democratic U.S. Rep. Adam Smith of Washington that would make it the official policy of the United States not to use nuclear weapons first.

The lawmakers say the United States currently retains the option to be the first to use nuclear weapons in a conflict, even in response to a non-nuclear attack.

Suffice to say, that’s not going over well with non-progressives:

But there’s one congressional Democrat and potential presidential candidate who might not be on board with Warren’s idea, at least not in all circumstances:

Think it through, Sen. Warren, at least for Rep. Swalwell’s sake!

