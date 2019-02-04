Senator Elizabeth Warren is still in the preliminary stages of a possible run for president in 2020 (she has a “BIG announcement” scheduled for Feb. 9th), but Warren’s already going big when it comes to shoring up the far-Left support:

Elizabeth Warren introduces bill to ban U.S. first-strike nuclear option https://t.co/LbhgXf258H pic.twitter.com/FZa94rGJxj — The Washington Times (@WashTimes) February 3, 2019

Really? Yes, really:

The Massachusetts Democrat has introduced a bill with Democratic U.S. Rep. Adam Smith of Washington that would make it the official policy of the United States not to use nuclear weapons first. The lawmakers say the United States currently retains the option to be the first to use nuclear weapons in a conflict, even in response to a non-nuclear attack.

Suffice to say, that’s not going over well with non-progressives:

These people are goinig to get us all killed, why would anyone want to limit defense options and deterrents. https://t.co/jBNMulhUb9 — Dandydon (@dwr55) February 3, 2019

Why don’t we just disarm and let our enemies have the country. There is a thin line between sanity and insanity except in her case. She is certainly nuts. — Nonno (@Arossi0728De) February 3, 2019

I think we've found a Russian friendly…. https://t.co/q7S3iLFTbE — susan⭐⭐⭐ (@susan_giannini) February 3, 2019

But there’s one congressional Democrat and potential presidential candidate who might not be on board with Warren’s idea, at least not in all circumstances:

What about Swalwell nuking Americans for their guns ????? — Steve Bobel (@cloverknoll) February 4, 2019

Think it through, Sen. Warren, at least for Rep. Swalwell’s sake!