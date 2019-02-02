Former Texas state senator and gubernatorial candidate Wendy Davis is getting in on the spin game after racist photos of Ralph Northam from the 1980s surfaced, and just guess how…

When some argued that Brett Kavanaugh’s behavior should be excused as the indiscretion of youth, I disagreed vehemently. Likewise, I vehemently disagree that ⁦@RalphNortham⁩’s behavior can be excused just bc he was young. He should resign https://t.co/nIPavUazs5 — Wendy Davis (@wendydavis) February 2, 2019

That tweet was begging for a slew of reality checks, and it got them:

There was no evidence whatsoever for Kavanaugh's "behavior." — Learning to code (@jtLOL) February 2, 2019

Um… your “evidence” against Kavanaugh was that he drank beer. This dude is in a KKK hood in his freaking yearbook. https://t.co/1GtickesaK — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) February 2, 2019







There is actual proof of this racists behavior. — EB1120 (@SammyB75169) February 2, 2019

False charges versus evidence is a false equivalency https://t.co/4jGEpIBVTe — Fr. Kevin M. Cusick, LCDR (Ret.), MSM (@MCITLFrAphorism) February 2, 2019

Comparing apples to nuclear bombs… https://t.co/s1HIEXiJgZ — East4Life (@autistictrader) February 2, 2019

Kavanaugh was uncorroborated. Northam has admitted it — Escobedo (@margo_escobedo) February 2, 2019

Nobody argued that about Kavanaugh. They argued that he was innocent. — Justin Bartlett (@iowajustin) February 2, 2019

One admits it and there are pictures. The other one was uncorroborrated and a smear job. But God bless you anyway — kscott05 (@kscott05) February 2, 2019

A) No one said the allegations were "indiscretion of youth"

B) Those allegations were denied by everyone involved except Ford. Even her friends and people she said were there denied them

C) They were investigated thoroughly by the FBI and they found nothing & no one to back it up https://t.co/k2OIzOoToP — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) February 2, 2019

Other than that, Davis nailed it! *Eye roll*

Just here for the ratio — T Davis (@tmacd87) February 2, 2019

And it’s going to be a doozy.