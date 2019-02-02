With Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam facing many calls to resign after admitting that he was one of the people pictured in a 1984 medical school yearbook wearing blackface and Ku Klux Klan robes. With that, some in the media, including Ken Vogel of the NY Times and Glenn Kessler of the Washington Post, are asking questions about why that wasn’t discovered earlier… by Northam’s Republican opponent in the last election — or WAS it?

The spin seems to be “why DIDN’T Gillespie pounce?”

Trending

Hmm…

Run with that, MSM!

Maybe the real question journo types should ask themselves is why the brave, firefighting seekers of truth and facts in the media didn’t find the pictures:

Sarcastic round of applause!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Glenn KesslerKen Vogelmainstream mediaracismRalph Northam