While most eyes were on the unfolding story about Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam on Friday, there was another report involving the office of Sen. Chuck Schumer:

1. Scoop: Chuck Schumer's longtime communications director Matt House was forced out last November after it was revealed that he had inappropriate sexual encounters with junior staffers leading some to feel uncomfortable. https://t.co/h6uDNS5n1J — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) February 2, 2019

2. In a statement, Schumer's office confirmed that Matt House was forced out after inappropriate sexual encounters were revealed. Link to my story: https://t.co/h6uDNS5n1J pic.twitter.com/5L2QThQwyA — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) February 2, 2019

3. Matt House sent this statement re the allegations in my story and in response to the statement from Schumer's office. Link to my story: https://t.co/h6uDNS5n1J pic.twitter.com/DDJL726Xy5 — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) February 2, 2019

This happened last November. Meanwhile, some are wondering why nobody in the media could sniff out that story earlier:

