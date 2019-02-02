Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam’s surreal press conference and near-moonwalk demonstration on Saturday has left Hillary Clinton calling for his resignation:

Northam’s disgusting defense of late-term abortion legislation might not have garnered a strong reaction from the 2016 Dem presidential nominee, but the latest yearbook controversy has?

This all sounds about right when it comes to Hillary.

It’s an across-the-board facepalm.

