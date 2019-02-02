Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam’s surreal press conference and near-moonwalk demonstration on Saturday has left Hillary Clinton calling for his resignation:
The Latest: Both of Virginia's U.S. senators say they have called the state's governor, Ralph Northam, to tell him he must resign after a racist photo was discovered on Northam's page in 1984 medical school yearbook. https://t.co/OvnTjHZcKK
— The Associated Press (@AP) February 3, 2019
This has gone on too long. There is nothing to debate. He must resign. https://t.co/TjfS3vbcws
— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) February 3, 2019
Northam’s disgusting defense of late-term abortion legislation might not have garnered a strong reaction from the 2016 Dem presidential nominee, but the latest yearbook controversy has?
So "No Comment" about full term infanticide then?
— CountryKruser (@kruse_carol) February 3, 2019
Yeah somebody that claims Margaret Sanger as a hero and was mentored by Robert Byrd May not be the moral authority we race relations. Best to sit this one out.
— Bildo (@yakmoot) February 3, 2019
This all sounds about right when it comes to Hillary.
But he was still cool after defending infanticide 3 days ago.
Democrats are morally bankrupt psychopaths.https://t.co/2TJHbKSJMJ
— BonkPolitics (@BonkPolitics) February 3, 2019
Yeah…for some stupid juvenile photo but not for legalizing infanticide, right? You damned hypocrite! 😠
— lyn (@kevlynhall) February 3, 2019
But infanticide? pic.twitter.com/uNJI5t55kZ
— Chicken•LearnToCode•Little (@RealWomenVoters) February 3, 2019
@HillaryClinton This is absolutely hilarious coming from the same lady who couldn't say enough good things about Robert Byrd.
— Chunkychamp11 (@chunkychamp11) February 3, 2019
It’s an across-the-board facepalm.