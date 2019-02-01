The term “you can’t make this up” is thrown around quite a bit, but there are few stories where it’s more deserving than this one:
Virginia Del. Kathy Tran Submitted Bill To Save Caterpillars On Same Day As Late-Stage Abortion Bill https://t.co/Ml3pQwBIWI via @dailycaller
— Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) January 31, 2019
If you look at VA LIS tracker on bills, yes, it is true that Delegate Kathy Tran (D) sponsored both her late-term abortion bill AND the life-saving caterpillar bill as a patron on January 9, 2019. https://t.co/LI1UVJSgCQhttps://t.co/50YguwxJWx
— Gabriella Hoffman (@Gabby_Hoffman) January 31, 2019
Ho. Lee. Crap.
From the Daily Caller:
The Democratic Virginia delegate who has recently come under fire for sponsoring a bill in the Virginia House of Delegates that would allow the termination of a pregnancy up to 40 weeks old, is also the chief patron of a bill that would protect the lives of “fall cankerworms” during certain months.
Democratic Virginia Del. Kathy Tran introduced “House Bill No. 2495 – Fall cankerworm; spraying prohibited during certain months” on Jan. 9, the same day as “House Bill No. 2491 — Abortion; eliminate certain requirements.”
There’s really only one word for this:
Unbelievable.https://t.co/s1iqpjZMxx
— Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) February 1, 2019
Heads, meet desks.
OMG. How did she even get to the General Assembly!
— Mary Sandridge (@mmsandridge) January 31, 2019
Once again I would say unbelievable, but I realize there are no limits to their insanity
— Dr. K (@realdoctork14) January 31, 2019
Priorities. https://t.co/nJCqkkXN3e
— Cara Catanzaro Rule (@Cararules) January 31, 2019
The relative value of human life to a Leftist ghoul. https://t.co/PpMytXJPg8
— Stan Transue (@StanTransue) January 31, 2019
What a sad state of affairs.
***
