The term “you can’t make this up” is thrown around quite a bit, but there are few stories where it’s more deserving than this one:

If you look at VA LIS tracker on bills, yes, it is true that Delegate Kathy Tran (D) sponsored both her late-term abortion bill AND the life-saving caterpillar bill as a patron on January 9, 2019. https://t.co/LI1UVJSgCQ https://t.co/50YguwxJWx

Ho. Lee. Crap.

From the Daily Caller:

The Democratic Virginia delegate who has recently come under fire for sponsoring a bill in the Virginia House of Delegates that would allow the termination of a pregnancy up to 40 weeks old, is also the chief patron of a bill that would protect the lives of “fall cankerworms” during certain months.

Democratic Virginia Del. Kathy Tran introduced “House Bill No. 2495 – Fall cankerworm; spraying prohibited during certain months” on Jan. 9, the same day as “House Bill No. 2491 — Abortion; eliminate certain requirements.”