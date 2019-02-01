Do you want a super hot take at a very cold time of the year? This one is sure to earn the Al Gore seal of approval:

Picture on left was taken yesterday in Chicago. Picture on the right is from the movie "The Day After Tomorrow" — about global climate change. Just leaving this here. pic.twitter.com/bLRYDgNQ64 — Jesse Ferguson (@JesseFFerguson) February 1, 2019

Pull up a chair.

Just here for the blessed ratio. — Sandy (@RightGlockMom) February 1, 2019

We hope you have a good seat, because the show is about to begin:

Picture on the left was taken this week in Chicago. Picture on the right is from the harrowing documentary “Frozen” about the menacing curse of climate change. pic.twitter.com/eJ004i21H3 — Razor (@hale_razor) February 1, 2019

Picture on left was taken yesterday in Chicago. Picture on the right is from the movie "The Thing" — about global climate change. Just leaving this here pic.twitter.com/fMETktC0fh — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) February 1, 2019

Picture on left was taken yesterday in Chicago. Picture on the right is the Snow Miser from the movie "The Year Without a Santa Claus" — about global climate change. Just leaving this here. pic.twitter.com/B1zNZuFONx — RightWingM 🇺🇸 (@TheRightWingM) February 1, 2019

Science = SETTLED!

Picture on left was taken yesterday in Chicago. Picture on the right is from the movie "Frozen”— about man made climate change. Just leaving this here pic.twitter.com/VoN978Dfm8 — Ryan Ariail (@RAriail19) February 1, 2019

The picture on the left was taken yesterday in Chicago. The picture on the right is from the show "Game of Thrones" — about global climate change. Just leaving this here. pic.twitter.com/vAPQQC8NHC — Casey (@space_case12) February 1, 2019

Picture on left was taken yesterday in Chicago. Picture on the right is from the movie "Brokeback Mountain” — about global climate change. Just leaving this here. pic.twitter.com/ElzlxHs6lo — Optimus (@JC_Braz) February 1, 2019

Picture on left was taken yesterday in Chicago. Picture on the right is from the movie "Superman" — about global climate change. Just leaving this here pic.twitter.com/iHCuQJz4Kb — Steve Biffler (@Joe_Diddly) February 1, 2019

We’re getting more convinced by the minute…

Picture on left was taken yesterday in Chicago. Picture on the right is from the movie "The Shining" — about global climate change. Just leaving this here. pic.twitter.com/tYrGoI5LQK — Conservatives In Tech (@ConsInTech) February 1, 2019

Picture on left was taken yesterday in Chicago. Picture on the right is from the movie "Ice Age" — about global climate change. Just leaving this here. pic.twitter.com/ZSlBKH5N0u — Eʀɪᴋ Sᴏᴅᴇʀsᴛʀᴏᴍ (@soderstrom) February 1, 2019

Picture on the Left was taken yesterday in Chicago. Picture on the right is from the movie “The Spy Who Loved Me” —- about global climate change. Just leaving this here. pic.twitter.com/Y2DhqSxxAC — Ryan Prisock (@RyanPrisock) February 1, 2019

Picture on left was taken yesterday in Chicago. Picture on the right is from the movie "The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe" — about global climate change. Just leaving this here pic.twitter.com/rMoB0UEmHo — govt shutdown david (@abracaddavid) February 1, 2019

The picture on the left was taken this week in Chicago. The other two pictures are from the film Aladdin, where a street rat and his monkey deal with the effects of climate change. pic.twitter.com/4wG0rNs8aL — The Salt (@TheSaltyAg) February 1, 2019

Picture on left was taken yesterday in Chicago. Picture on the right is from the movie "Dumb and Dumber" — about global climate change. Just leaving this here. pic.twitter.com/MC70HD29ZC — Paul Sacca (@Paul_Sacca) February 1, 2019

Picture on left was taken yesterday in Chicago. Picture on the right is from the movie "The Empire Strikes Back" — about global climate change. Just leaving this here. pic.twitter.com/rctQ48ZboK — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) February 1, 2019

But wait, there’s more!

This picture was taken in Chicago in 2017. pic.twitter.com/LfEkChyOjM — BT (@back_ttys) February 1, 2019

and yet neither is in Wisconsin… — mouth (@mouthishere) February 1, 2019

Stop! Our sides hurt way too much.